Will you get into Calvin College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Calvin College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Calvin College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Calvin College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Calvin College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Calvin College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1195.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.79
Is your high school GPA good enough for Calvin College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Calvin College is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Calvin College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Calvin College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College
Will I get into Calvin College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Calvin College