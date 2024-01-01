Will you get into Calvin College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Calvin College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Calvin College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Calvin College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Calvin College.

School Average Average SAT 1195.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.79

Is your high school GPA good enough for Calvin College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Calvin College is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Calvin College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.