Will you get into Cardinal Stritch University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Stritch.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Stritch’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Stritch Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Stritch.

For a more detailed breakdown of Cardinal Stritch University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for Stritch?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Stritch is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Stritch is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.