Will you get into Cedarville University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cedarville University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cedarville University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Cedarville University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Cedarville University.

School Average Average SAT 1175.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.84

Is your high school GPA good enough for Cedarville University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cedarville University is 3.84 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Cedarville University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.