Will you get into Central College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Central College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.62
Is your high school GPA good enough for Central College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central College is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Central College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Central College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Central College
Will I get into Central College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Central College