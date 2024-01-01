Will you get into Central College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Central College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central College.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.62

Is your high school GPA good enough for Central College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central College is 3.62 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Central College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.