Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Central College

Will you enjoy Central College as a transfer student?

Central College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Central College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Central College.

Central College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Central College, 6.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Central College, click here

Can you transfer into Central College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Central College? Central College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Central College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Central College does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Central College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Central College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Central College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Central College received 104 transfer applicants. The school accepted 44 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Central College is 42.31%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Central College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Central College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 44 accepted transfer students, 17 students enrolled - that means the yield was 38.64%. Central College accepts 43 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Central College transfer GPA requirements? Central College requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Central College Central College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Central College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Central College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Pella... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Central College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Central College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Central College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Central College website for more info.

Central College accepts 42.31% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Central College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.62 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.76. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Central College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 630 560 SAT Reading 460 660 560 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1290 1120 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 40 51 45 Central College’s average SAT score is 1120. To be a competitive applicant for Central College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Central College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College