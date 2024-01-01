Will you get into Chatham University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Chatham.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Chatham’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Chatham Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Chatham.

For a more detailed breakdown of Chatham University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Chatham?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Chatham is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Chatham is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.