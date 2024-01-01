Sign Up
Will you get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

    This free tools calculates your chanse of getting accepdet to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina

    Please note estimates are based on test scoreand GPA average of previously admitted The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina

    Want chances at another school?

    Will you get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.

    For a more detailed breakdown of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT 1075.0
    Average ACT 23.0
    Average GPA 3.68

    Is your high school GPA good enough for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This is a solid GPA, and The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
    • Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina

