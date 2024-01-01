Will you get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.
For a more detailed breakdown of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1075.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
Will I get into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina