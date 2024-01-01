Will you get accepted?

The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina CampusReel At The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, click here

What are the transfer requirements for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina? The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina received 420 transfer applicants. The school accepted 217 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is 51.67%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina transfer GPA requirements? The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Charleston... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina website for more info.

The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina accepts 51.67% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.68 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.83. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 580 530 SAT Reading 470 580 525 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1160 1055 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 25 22 ACT Reading 19 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 38 49 43 The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina’s average SAT score is 1055. To be a competitive applicant for The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

