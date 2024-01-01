Will you get into Guilford College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Guilford College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Guilford College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Guilford College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Guilford College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Guilford College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.19

Is your high school GPA good enough for Guilford College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Guilford College is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Guilford College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.