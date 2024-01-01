Will you get into Georgetown College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgetown College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgetown College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Georgetown College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgetown College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Georgetown College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|998.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgetown College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgetown College is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Georgetown College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College
-
Will I get into Georgetown College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Georgetown College