Georgetown College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgetown College.

School Average Average SAT 998.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgetown College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgetown College is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Georgetown College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.