Will you get into Morehouse College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Morehouse College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Morehouse College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Morehouse College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Morehouse College.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.33

Is your high school GPA good enough for Morehouse College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Morehouse College is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Morehouse College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.