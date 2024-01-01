Will you get into Loyola University New Orleans?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Loyola University New Orleans.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Loyola University New Orleans’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Loyola University New Orleans Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Loyola University New Orleans.

For a more detailed breakdown of Loyola University New Orleans admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1115.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.51

Is your high school GPA good enough for Loyola University New Orleans?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Loyola University New Orleans is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Loyola University New Orleans is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.