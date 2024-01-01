Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Columbia University in the City of New York

Will you enjoy Columbia University in the City of New York as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for Columbia University in the City of New York

Columbia University in the City of New York Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Columbia University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Columbia University.

Columbia University in the City of New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Columbia University CampusReel At Columbia University, 7.47% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Columbia University in the City of New York, click here

Can you transfer into Columbia University in the City of New York Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Columbia University? Columbia University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Columbia University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Columbia University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Columbia University in the City of New York’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Columbia University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Columbia University in the City of New York’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Columbia University received 2761 transfer applicants. The school accepted 168 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Columbia University is 6.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Columbia University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Columbia University in the City of New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 168 accepted transfer students, 132 students enrolled - that means the yield was 78.57%. Columbia University accepts 7 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Columbia University in the City of New York Watch Now

What are the Columbia University in the City of New York transfer GPA requirements? Columbia University requires a minimum college GPA of 3.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Columbia University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Columbia University Columbia University has noted the additional policies: A Statement of Good Standing (College Official's Report) from your current institution is required..

Will you enjoy transferring to Columbia University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Columbia University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Columbia University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Columbia University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Columbia University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Columbia University website for more info.

Columbia University accepts 6.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Columbia University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.91 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.07. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Columbia University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 710 800 755 SAT Reading 700 790 745 2018 Total SAT Score 1410 1590 1500 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 35 32 ACT Reading 33 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 63 70 66 Columbia University in the City of New York’s average SAT score is 1500. To be a competitive applicant for Columbia University in the City of New York your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Columbia University in the City of New York chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College