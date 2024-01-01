Will you get into Concord University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concord University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concord University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Concord University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concord University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Concord University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 935.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Concord University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concord University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Concord University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.