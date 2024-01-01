Will you get into Concord University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concord University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concord University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Concord University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concord University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Concord University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|935.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Concord University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concord University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Concord University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Concord University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Concord University
Will I get into Concord University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Concord University