Samford University (SU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Samford University (SU).

School Average Average SAT 1105.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Samford University (SU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Samford University (SU) is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Samford University (SU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.