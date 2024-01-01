Will you get into Samford University (SU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Samford University (SU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Samford University (SU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Samford University (SU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Samford University (SU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Samford University (SU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1105.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Samford University (SU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Samford University (SU) is 3.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Samford University (SU) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)
Will I get into Samford University (SU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Samford University (SU)