Will you get into Delta State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Delta State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Delta State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Delta State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Delta State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Delta State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 970.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Delta State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Delta State University is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Delta State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.