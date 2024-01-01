Will you get into Concordia University-Ann Arbor?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into CUAA.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for CUAA’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

CUAA Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CUAA.

For a more detailed breakdown of Concordia University-Ann Arbor admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.19

Is your high school GPA good enough for CUAA?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CUAA is 3.19 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. CUAA is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.