This is the complete guide for transferring to CUAA. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to CUAA.

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At CUAA, 39.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Concordia University-Ann Arbor, click here

What are the transfer requirements for CUAA? CUAA requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, CUAA also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. CUAA requires a minimum of 63 credits.

What are Concordia University-Ann Arbor’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down CUAA transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 15 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Concordia University-Ann Arbor’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, CUAA received 382 transfer applicants. The school accepted 136 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for CUAA is 35.6%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into CUAA. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Concordia University-Ann Arbor transfer GPA requirements? CUAA requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, CUAA requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.2.

Additional Transfer Info for CUAA CUAA has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to CUAA? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to CUAA. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Ann Arbor... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at CUAA is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to CUAA then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into CUAA Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the CUAA website for more info.

CUAA accepts 35.6% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into CUAA, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.19 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.32. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of CUAA students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 0 0 0 SAT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total SAT Score 0 0 0 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 18 24 21 2018 Total ACT Score 35 48 41 Concordia University-Ann Arbor’s average SAT score is 0. To be a competitive applicant for Concordia University-Ann Arbor your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

