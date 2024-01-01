Will you get into Concordia University-Nebraska?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Concordia Teachers College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Concordia Teachers College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Concordia Teachers College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Concordia Teachers College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Concordia University-Nebraska admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for Concordia Teachers College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Concordia Teachers College is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Concordia Teachers College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.