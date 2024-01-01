Will you get accepted?

Concordia University-Nebraska Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Concordia Teachers College.

Concordia University-Nebraska chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Concordia Teachers College, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

What are the transfer requirements for Concordia Teachers College? Concordia Teachers College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Concordia Teachers College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Concordia Teachers College requires a minimum of 70 credits.

What are Concordia University-Nebraska's Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Concordia Teachers College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline

What is Concordia University-Nebraska’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Concordia Teachers College received 272 transfer applicants. The school accepted 152 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Concordia Teachers College is 55.88%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Concordia Teachers College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Concordia University-Nebraska transfer GPA requirements? Concordia Teachers College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Concordia Teachers College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Concordia Teachers College Concordia Teachers College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Concordia Teachers College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Concordia Teachers College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Seward... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Concordia Teachers College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Concordia Teachers College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Concordia Teachers College website for more info.

Concordia Teachers College accepts 55.88% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Concordia Teachers College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.52 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.66. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Concordia Teachers College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 568 509 SAT Reading 440 535 487 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1103 996 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 26 23 ACT Reading 21 27 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 53 47 Concordia University-Nebraska’s average SAT score is 996. To be a competitive applicant for Concordia University-Nebraska your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

