CUW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into CUW.

School Average Average SAT 1027.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for CUW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at CUW is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and CUW is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.