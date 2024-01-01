Will you get into Dakota State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dakota State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dakota State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Dakota State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dakota State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Dakota State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.21

Is your high school GPA good enough for Dakota State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dakota State is 3.21 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Dakota State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.