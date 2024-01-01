Will you get into Dakota State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Dakota State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Dakota State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Dakota State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Dakota State.
For a more detailed breakdown of Dakota State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1005.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.21
Is your high school GPA good enough for Dakota State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Dakota State is 3.21 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Dakota State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Dakota State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University
Will I get into Dakota State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Dakota State University