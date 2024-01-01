Will you get accepted?

Dakota State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Dakota State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Dakota State.

Dakota State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Dakota State, 38.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Dakota State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Dakota State? Dakota State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Dakota State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Dakota State requires a minimum of 36 credits.

What are Dakota State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Dakota State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Dakota State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Dakota State received 527 transfer applicants. The school accepted 424 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Dakota State is 80.46%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Dakota State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Dakota State University transfer GPA requirements? Dakota State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Dakota State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.6.

Additional Transfer Info for Dakota State Dakota State has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Dakota State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Dakota State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Madison... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Dakota State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Dakota State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Dakota State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Dakota State website for more info.

Dakota State accepts 80.46% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Dakota State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.21 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.34. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Dakota State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 585 507 SAT Reading 430 580 505 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1165 1012 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 37 51 44 Dakota State University’s average SAT score is 1012. To be a competitive applicant for Dakota State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

