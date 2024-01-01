Will you get into Drexel University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drexel.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drexel’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Drexel Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drexel.
For a more detailed breakdown of Drexel University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1202.5
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for Drexel?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drexel is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Drexel is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Drexel with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University
Will I get into Drexel with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Drexel University