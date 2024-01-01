Will you get into Drexel University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Drexel.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Drexel’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Drexel Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Drexel.

School Average Average SAT 1202.5 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Drexel?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Drexel is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Drexel is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.