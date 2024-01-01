Will you get into Towson University (TU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Towson University (TU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Towson University (TU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Towson University (TU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Towson University (TU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Towson University (TU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1085.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.61
Is your high school GPA good enough for Towson University (TU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Towson University (TU) is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Towson University (TU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)
-
Will I get into Towson University (TU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Towson University (TU)