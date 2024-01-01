Will you get into Towson University (TU)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Towson University (TU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Towson University (TU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Towson University (TU).

School Average Average SAT 1085.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for Towson University (TU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Towson University (TU) is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Towson University (TU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.