Will you get into University at Buffalo (UB)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University at Buffalo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University at Buffalo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University at Buffalo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University at Buffalo.

School Average Average SAT 1160.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.7

Is your high school GPA good enough for University at Buffalo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University at Buffalo is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.

University at Buffalo does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.