Will you get into University at Buffalo (UB)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University at Buffalo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University at Buffalo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University at Buffalo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University at Buffalo.
For a more detailed breakdown of University at Buffalo (UB) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1160.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.7
Is your high school GPA good enough for University at Buffalo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University at Buffalo is 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
University at Buffalo does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)
-
Will I get into University at Buffalo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University at Buffalo (UB)