To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UD’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UD Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UD.

School Average Average SAT 1195.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.77

Is your high school GPA good enough for UD?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UD is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and UD is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.