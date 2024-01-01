Will you get into University of Delaware (UD)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UD.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UD’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UD Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UD.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Delaware (UD) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1195.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.77
Is your high school GPA good enough for UD?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UD is 3.77 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and UD is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UD with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)
-
Will I get into UD with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Delaware (UD)