Will you get into East Tennessee State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ETSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ETSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

ETSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into ETSU.

School Average Average SAT 985.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for ETSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at ETSU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and ETSU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.