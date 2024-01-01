Will you get accepted?

East Tennessee State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

East Tennessee State University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At ETSU, 33.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for East Tennessee State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for ETSU? ETSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, ETSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. ETSU requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are East Tennessee State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down ETSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is East Tennessee State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, ETSU received 2378 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1743 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for ETSU is 73.3%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into ETSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the East Tennessee State University transfer GPA requirements? ETSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, ETSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for ETSU ETSU has noted the additional policies: Credit only granted for courses equivalent in content to those offered by the school..

Will you enjoy transferring to ETSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to ETSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Johnson City... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at ETSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to ETSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into ETSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the ETSU website for more info.

ETSU accepts 73.3% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into ETSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of ETSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 450 590 520 SAT Reading 470 540 505 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1130 1025 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 19 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 37 52 44 East Tennessee State University’s average SAT score is 1025. To be a competitive applicant for East Tennessee State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

