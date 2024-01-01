Will you get into Eastern Michigan University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern Michigan University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern Michigan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Eastern Michigan University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern Michigan University.

Eastern Michigan University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 1016.5 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern Michigan University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern Michigan University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Eastern Michigan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.