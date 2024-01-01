Will you get into Eastern Michigan University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Eastern Michigan University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Eastern Michigan University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Eastern Michigan University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Eastern Michigan University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Eastern Michigan University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1016.5
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Eastern Michigan University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Eastern Michigan University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Eastern Michigan University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University
Will I get into Eastern Michigan University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Eastern Michigan University