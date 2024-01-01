Will you get into Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IUPUI.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IUPUI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IUPUI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IUPUI.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1005.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for IUPUI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IUPUI is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and IUPUI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.