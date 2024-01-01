Will you get into DePaul University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DePaul University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DePaul University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
DePaul University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into DePaul University .
For a more detailed breakdown of DePaul University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.67
Is your high school GPA good enough for DePaul University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at DePaul University is 3.67 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and DePaul University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at DePaul University
-
Will I get into DePaul University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at DePaul University