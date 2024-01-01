Will you get into University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Illinois.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Illinois’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Illinois Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Illinois.

School Average Average SAT 1370.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for Illinois?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Illinois is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Illinois is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.