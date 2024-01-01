Will you get into University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Illinois.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Illinois’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Illinois Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Illinois.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1370.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for Illinois?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Illinois is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Illinois is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Illinois with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
Will I get into Illinois with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)