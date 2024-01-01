Will you get into Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into ENMU-Portales.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for ENMU-Portales’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
ENMU-Portales Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into ENMU-Portales.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|930.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.43
Is your high school GPA good enough for ENMU-Portales?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at ENMU-Portales is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and ENMU-Portales is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
