Will you get into Edinboro University of Pennsylvania?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Edinboro.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Edinboro’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Edinboro Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Edinboro.

For a more detailed breakdown of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Edinboro?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Edinboro is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Edinboro is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.