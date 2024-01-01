Will you get into Edinboro University of Pennsylvania?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Edinboro.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Edinboro’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Edinboro Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Edinboro.
For a more detailed breakdown of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|20.0
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Edinboro?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Edinboro is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Edinboro is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania
-
Will I get into Edinboro with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania