Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Edinboro University of Pennsylvania

Will you enjoy Edinboro University of Pennsylvania as a transfer student?

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Edinboro. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Edinboro.

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Edinboro, 5.43% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, click here

Can you transfer into Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Edinboro? Edinboro requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Edinboro also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Edinboro requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Edinboro University of Pennsylvania’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Edinboro transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Edinboro University of Pennsylvania’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Edinboro received 385 transfer applicants. The school accepted 345 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Edinboro is 89.61%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Edinboro. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 345 accepted transfer students, 210 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.87%. Edinboro accepts 90 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania transfer GPA requirements? Edinboro requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Edinboro requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Edinboro Edinboro has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with two- and four-year institutions..

Will you enjoy transferring to Edinboro? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Edinboro. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Edinboro... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Edinboro is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Edinboro then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Edinboro Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Edinboro website for more info.

Edinboro accepts 89.61% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Edinboro, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Edinboro students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 410 530 470 SAT Reading 420 540 480 2018 Total SAT Score 830 1070 950 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 23 20 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 32 45 38 Edinboro University of Pennsylvania’s average SAT score is 950. To be a competitive applicant for Edinboro University of Pennsylvania your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Edinboro University of Pennsylvania chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College