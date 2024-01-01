Will you get into Elon University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Elon University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Elon University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Elon University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Elon University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Elon University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1200.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for Elon University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Elon University is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Elon University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
