Will you get into The University of Tampa (UT)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Tampa (UT).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Tampa (UT)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The University of Tampa (UT) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Tampa (UT).

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Tampa (UT) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Tampa (UT)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Tampa (UT) is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and The University of Tampa (UT) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.