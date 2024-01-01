Will you get into Valdosta State University (VSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VSU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
VSU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into VSU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Valdosta State University (VSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|995.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.2
Is your high school GPA good enough for VSU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at VSU is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. VSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into VSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)
-
Will I get into VSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Valdosta State University (VSU)