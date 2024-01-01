Will you get into Valdosta State University (VSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into VSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for VSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

VSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into VSU.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 21.0 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for VSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at VSU is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. VSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.