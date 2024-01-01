Will you get into Smith College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Smith College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Smith College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Smith College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Smith College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Smith College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Smith College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Smith College is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Smith College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.