Will you get into College of the Holy Cross?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Holy Cross.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Holy Cross’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Holy Cross Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Holy Cross.
For a more detailed breakdown of College of the Holy Cross admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.83
Is your high school GPA good enough for Holy Cross?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Holy Cross is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Holy Cross is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross
-
Will I get into Holy Cross with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at College of the Holy Cross