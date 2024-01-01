Will you get into College of the Holy Cross?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Holy Cross.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Holy Cross’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Holy Cross Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Holy Cross.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.83

Is your high school GPA good enough for Holy Cross?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Holy Cross is 3.83 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Holy Cross is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.