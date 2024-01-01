Will you get into Fisher College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Fisher College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Fisher College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Fisher College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Fisher College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Fisher College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Fisher College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Fisher College is 2.3 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Fisher College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.