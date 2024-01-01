Will you get into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Franklin W Olin College of Engineering Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering.
For a more detailed breakdown of Franklin W Olin College of Engineering admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1520.0
|Average ACT
|33.5
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
