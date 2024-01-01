Will you get into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Franklin W Olin College of Engineering Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering.

School Average Average SAT 1520.0 Average ACT 33.5 Average GPA 3.9

Is your high school GPA good enough for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.