This is the complete guide for transferring to Franklin W Olin College of Engineering.

Franklin W Olin College of Engineering chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Franklin W Olin College of Engineering, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering? Franklin W Olin College of Engineering requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of All Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Franklin W Olin College of Engineering also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Franklin W Olin College of Engineering requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Franklin W Olin College of Engineering’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Franklin W Olin College of Engineering transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline January 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Franklin W Olin College of Engineering’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Franklin W Olin College of Engineering received 5 transfer applicants. The school accepted 4 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is 80.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Franklin W Olin College of Engineering transfer GPA requirements? Franklin W Olin College of Engineering requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Franklin W Olin College of Engineering requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering Franklin W Olin College of Engineering has noted the additional policies: Transfer applicants are subject to the same requirements and process as all other applicants..

Will you enjoy transferring to Franklin W Olin College of Engineering? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Franklin W Olin College of Engineering. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Needham... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Franklin W Olin College of Engineering is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Franklin W Olin College of Engineering then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Franklin W Olin College of Engineering website for more info.

Franklin W Olin College of Engineering accepts 80.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Franklin W Olin College of Engineering, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.9 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.06. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Franklin W Olin College of Engineering students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 710 800 755 SAT Reading 690 780 735 2018 Total SAT Score 1400 1580 1490 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 34 35 34 ACT Reading 34 35 34 2018 Total ACT Score 68 70 69 Franklin W Olin College of Engineering’s average SAT score is 1490. To be a competitive applicant for Franklin W Olin College of Engineering your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

