Friends University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Friends University.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Friends University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Friends University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Friends University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.