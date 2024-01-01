Will you get into Georgia State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Georgia State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia State University.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia State University is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Georgia State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.