Will you get into Georgia State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Georgia State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia State University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1060.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.49
Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia State University is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Georgia State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University
Will I get into Georgia State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Georgia State University