University of Florida (UF) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Florida (UF).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1260.0
|Average ACT
|29.0
|Average GPA
|4.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Florida (UF)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Florida (UF) is 4.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and University of Florida (UF) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)
-
Will I get into University of Florida (UF) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Florida (UF)