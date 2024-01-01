Will you get into The University of Alabama (UA)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Alabama (UA).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Alabama (UA)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

The University of Alabama (UA) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Alabama (UA).

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Alabama (UA) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1095.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.71

Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Alabama (UA)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Alabama (UA) is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and The University of Alabama (UA) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.