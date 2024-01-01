Will you get into The University of Alabama (UA)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into The University of Alabama (UA).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for The University of Alabama (UA)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
The University of Alabama (UA) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into The University of Alabama (UA).
For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Alabama (UA) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1095.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.71
Is your high school GPA good enough for The University of Alabama (UA)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at The University of Alabama (UA) is 3.71 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and The University of Alabama (UA) is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 50% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)
-
Will I get into The University of Alabama (UA) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at The University of Alabama (UA)