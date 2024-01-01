Will you get into Florida State University (FSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida State.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Florida State Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida State.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida State University (FSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1200.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|4.07
Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida State?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida State is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida State is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Florida State with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)
Will I get into Florida State with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida State University (FSU)