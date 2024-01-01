Will you get into Florida State University (FSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Florida State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Florida State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Florida State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Florida State.

School Average Average SAT 1200.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 4.07

Is your high school GPA good enough for Florida State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Florida State is 4.07 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Florida State is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.