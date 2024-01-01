Will you get into Florida International University (FIU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into FIU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for FIU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
FIU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into FIU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Florida International University (FIU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1080.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|4.0
Is your high school GPA good enough for FIU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at FIU is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and FIU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into FIU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)
-
Will I get into FIU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Florida International University (FIU)