FIU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into FIU.

School Average Average SAT 1080.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 4.0

Is your high school GPA good enough for FIU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at FIU is 4.0 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and FIU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.